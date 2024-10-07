Super League Grand Final 2024: Everything you need to know as Wigan Warriors and Hull KR battle for glory at Old Trafford

Ahead of the Super League Grand Final on October 12 at Old Trafford between Wigan Warriors and Hull KR, we take you through everything you need to know about the contest...

When and where does it take place?

The Grand Final is taking place on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports, with the 'Theatre of Dreams' Old Trafford once again the host venue for the blockbuster event.

Starting back in 1998, the Grand Final has always taken place at the home of Manchester United, with nine different teams having competed for the trophy.

St Helens, Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls, Leeds Rhinos, Hull FC, Catalans Dragons, Salford Red Devils, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves have experienced walking out of the tunnel but not all these teams have won it.

Indeed, only Wigan, Saints, Bradford, and Leeds have lifted the coveted trophy, the rest of Super League daring to dream they can one day join that very small list.

Who is competing in 2024?

We have a new Grand Finalist in 2024 as Hull KR made history for their club by getting to the big dance for the first time.

Willie Peters' side finished second in the regular season and then ran out 10-8 winners in a nail-biting semi-final against Warrington Wolves.

The crowd was electric, the celebrations were jubilant, and they will be looking to bring that confidence to the biggest stage and etch a new name on the Grand Final trophy.

However, they have the toughest of outfits standing in their way.

Wigan Warriors is a club etched in history, and they are contesting their 13th Grand Final, six wins on the biggest of stages already under their belt.

If the Robins want to make history, they are going to have to beat history-makers.

Who is the favourite?

Hull KR have certainly been on fire this season. combining heroic defence like we saw in the semi-final with an off-the-cuff attack that catches even the best teams out.

However, the Warriors have to walk into the clash as the firm favourites.

Matt Peet's side have the big game experience and know how to keep hold of Super League's biggest trophy and have had the better of Hull KR at the end of this season.

They have also not had a point scored against them since they played the Robins at the beginning of September - talk about dominance.

Hull KR will be well in the contest though and have a win over Wigan this season that will give them huge confidence.

Wigan Warriors vs Hull KR: Head-to-head record

Previous meetings in 2024: April 26 - Wigan Warriors 10-26 Hull KR; May 18 (Challenge Cup) - Wigan 38-6 Hull KR; September 6 - Hull KR 20-24 Wigan Warriors.

Who are the previous winners?

Like we said earlier, there have been four teams who have kept a tight grip on the trophy...

Image: The late great Rob Burrow picked up the award in 2007

Previous Grand Final results 1998 Wigan Warriors 10-4 Leeds Rhinos 1999 St Helens 8-6 Bradford Bulls 2000 St Helens 29-16 Wigan Warriors 2001 Bradford Bulls 37-6 Wigan Warriors 2002 St Helens 19-18 Bradford Bulls 2003 Bradford Bulls 25-12 Wigan Warriors 2004 Leeds Rhinos 16-8 Bradford Bulls 2005 Bradford Bulls 15-6 Leeds Rhinos 2006 St Helens 26-4 Hull FC 2007 Leeds Rhinos 33-6 St Helens 2008 Leeds Rhinos 24-16 St Helens 2009 Leeds Rhinos 18-10 St Helens 2010 Wigan Warriors 22-10 St Helens 2011 Leeds Rhinos 32-16 St Helens 2012 Leeds Rhinos 26-18 Warrington Wolves 2013 Wigan Warriors 30-16 Warrington Wolves 2014 St Helens 14-6 Wigan Warriors 2015 Leeds Rhinos 22-20 Wigan Warriors 2016 Wigan Warriors 12-6 Warrington Wolves 2017 Leeds Rhinos 24-6 Castleford Tigers 2018 Wigan Warriors 12-4 Warrington Wolves 2019 St Helens 23-6 Salford Red Devils 2020 St Helens 8-4 Wigan Warriors 2021 St Helens 12-10 Catalans Dragons 2022 St Helens 24-12 Leeds Rhinos 2023 Wigan Warriors 10-2 Catalans Dragons

What is the player of the match trophy?

Known as the Harry Sunderland Trophy from 1998 until 2023, the 2024 Grand Final will see the first Rob Burrow Award presented to the player of the match.

It was previously named after Sunderland who was a rugby league administrator both in the UK and Australia but the Rugby Football League Association announced in February that the player of the match award would be renamed to honour the late great Leeds Rhinos no 7 and MND campaigner.

Burrow was the first player ever to win the Harry Sunderland trophy twice and now the award is named after as a "show of our gratitude to Rob for being the player he was," according to Rhodri Jones, the managing director of Rugby League Commercial.

Who are the previous winners?

The list of winners is littered with big rugby league names and a lot of legends...

Harry Sunderland Trophy winners: Jason Robinson (Wigan Warriors) Henry Paul (Bradford Bulls) Chris Joynt (St Helens) Michael Withers (Bradford Bulls) Paul Deacon (Bradford Bulls) Stuart Reardon (Bradford Bulls) Matt Diskin (Leeds Rhinos) Leon Pryce (Bradford Bulls) Paul Wellens (St Helens) Rob Burrow (Leeds Rhinos) Lee Smith (Leeds Rhinos) Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos) Thomas Leuluai (Wigan Warriors) Rob Burrow (Leeds Rhinos) Kevin Sinfield (Leeds Rhinos) Blake Green (Wigan Warriors) James Roby (St Helens) Danny McGuire (Leeds Rhinos) Stefan Ratchford (Warrington Wolves) Luke Thompson (St Helens) James Roby (St Helens) Kevin Naiqama (St Helens) Jonny Lomax (St Helens) Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors)

How to watch

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will take place at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

