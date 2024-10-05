Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leigh Leopards: Reigning champions put in dominant performance to book Grand Final spot

Reigning champions Wigan Warriors cruised to a dominant 38-0 victory over local rivals Leigh Leopards to book their place in the Super League Grand Final.

Wigan were clinical in the first half and pounced on every Leigh error, a Liam Marshall double, a Sam Walters effort, plus two conversions and a penalty from Adam Keighran giving the home team a solid 18-0 lead at the break, leaving the visitors with everything to do.

The Warriors quickly made the mountain too big for the Leopards to climb, then rubbed salt in the wounds in the second half, with Walters' second, a Keighran penalty and sensational Bevan French and Jai Field individual efforts cementing a dominant win.

Upon reflection, Leigh will rue an error-strewn performance, Wigan's play-off experience proving too much to handle for Adrian Lam's side.

Wigan will now head to Old Trafford to take on Hull KR on Saturday October 12, the Warriors looking to go back-to-back for the first time in their history, the Robins out to win Super League's biggest prize for the first time.

Story of the game

With a packed-out crowd in The Brick Community Stadium, over 20,000 fans creating an electric atmosphere, the 'Battle of the Borough' got off to a thunderous start, but the hosts settled quicker and used their big-game experience to their advantage.

After a knock-on from Matt Moylan attempting to catch a kick, Wigan took their opportunity in the 11th minute, a miss pass from Field to Super League's top try scorer Marshall giving him acres of space to walk in for the opening try and the 4-0 lead.

Indicative of Wigan's early control over the match was their territory, having six play the balls in the opposition half compared to zero for Leigh.

It was Moylan once again who gave Wigan another chance which they pounced on, a knock-on from a huge Keighran tackle ending in Walters using his sheer size and power to stretch over for Wigan's second in the 19th minute, Keighran converting this time to extend their advantage to 10-0.

Leigh started to grow into the encounter but as they looked like they were going to score, Abbas Miski came up with a huge try-saving interception, racing downfield and a penalty for offside being converted into two points with just over 10 minutes remaining.

That knocked the wind out of the visitors' sails and another knock-on, this time from Robbie Mulhern, gifted Wigan another chance which they gladly took, their lethal edge striking again for Marshall's second and a dominant 18-0 lead at half-time.

Leigh's inability to give themselves a chance continued early in the second half when they knocked on from the first tackle, the mistake resulting in Walters going through a gaping hole for his second, Keighran tacking on two more for 24-0.

After a penalty then brought the score to 26-0, French showed his individual brilliance to go over with 20 minutes remaining, his dancing footwork then a chip through ending with him diving over, Keighran converting once again for a commanding 32-0 lead.

With Leigh trying to see out the remainder of the match without too much further punishment, Field decided to rub salt in the wounds, his sheer pace dazzling on the outside to wrap up a 38-0 victory and earn the Warriors' place at Old Trafford once again.

It is another clean sheet for Wigan that sends a message to Hull KR ahead of their huge Grand Final clash, first and second from the regular season battling it out on the biggest stage.

What they said

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet on Sky Sports...

"We're very pleased. You're always nervous coming to a semi-final. Leigh have been in good form.

"I knew if we didn't get the start right, anything could happen, so I was pleased the way we attacked the start of the game, particularly. We managed it well.

"You come expecting a two-point game and you have to do a lot right, but we all know, if you do that and with the start to the second half, they weren't going to make a game of it.

"It was certainly better than I anticipated. Defensively we did a lot right, we were more connected and controlled it.

"I also liked the way we expressed ourselves with the ball, but if you don't get your defence right, your strengths can be your weaknesses."

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam on Sky Sports...

"Bit of a nightmare, wasn't it?

"The way that we turned the season around to get here then that first half, we put ourselves under pressure and we haven't been like that for a long time.

"Uncharacteristic, I can't put a finger on it, but if you don't complete against Wigan, six penalties against, you put pressure on yourselves and that is what happens.

"It has been a rollercoaster but we got it right towards the end.

"We took this club the furthest they have been in the Super League era so I am really proud of that.

"They have helped the DNA of this club change and from three years ago in the Championship to 80 minutes away from the Grand Final, is an incredible journey and they have all played a massive part in that."

What's next?

The Super League Grand Final takes place at Old Trafford on Saturday October 12, live on Sky Sports.

The match will kick-off at 6pm, with coverage on Sky Sports from 5pm.

