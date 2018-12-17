Greater Manchester Police continue to investigate Joe Sharratt assault

A further three men have been arrested following an incident involving St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt.

Sharratt suffered a serious head injury after a fracas outside Manchester's Factory 251 on December 2.

The 18-year-old required treatment in hospital, but he has now been released.

Four of the men - aged 20, 27, 39 and 40 - who were arrested on Friday, December 14 have all been bailed, pending further enquiries.

However, a 21-year-old man was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of violent disorder and assault and he has also been bailed pending further enquiries.

Two men - aged 23 and 29 - were arrested on Monday, also on suspicion of violent disorder and assault. They remain in custody for questioning, as of Monday lunchtime.

Detective Inspector Geoffrey Machent, of Greater Manchester Police's City of Manchester division, said: "We are progressing with our investigation and are continuing to follow several lines of enquiry to ensure that those responsible for this horrendous incident are brought to justice.

"We have now interviewed a total of eight people as part of our enquiries and are continuing to review CCTV footage and witness statements."