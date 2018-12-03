St Helens' Joe Sharratt 'recovering well' after suffering serious head injury

St Helens academy player Joe Sharratt is "progressing well" in hospital after suffering a serious head injury in an incident outside of a Manchester nightclub.

The 18-year-old suffered the injuries in a alleged assault by bouncers outside the Factory 251 club on Princess Street in the early hours of Sunday morning. They have since been sacked for their role in the attack.

The rugby club on Tuesday said: "Officials from the club visited Joe Sharratt in the neurology ward at Salford Royal today and were pleased to find him sat up in bed and recovering well.

"Joe will remain in hospital for the next couple of days but the prognosis is good and he is progressing well.

Update: Officials from the club visited Joe Sharratt at the Salford Royal today https://t.co/YWcWU5tyuB #saintsandproud — St.Helens R.F.C. (@Saints1890) December 4, 2018

"The player, his family and the club have been overwhelmed by well-wishers and messages from across the rugby league community.

"We have been truly moved by the support from all areas of the game and we would like to thank everyone who has contacted us at this distressing time.

"Your support really is appreciated by us all."

The nightclub said it was "totally appalled" by the incident and that it had immediately terminated the service contract with its third-party security contractor regardless of the outcome from any police investigation.