Theo Fages agrees new St Helens contract

Theo Fages has agreed a new two-year contract with St Helens

Theo Fages has handed a boost to St Helens by spurning interest from elsewhere and agreeing a two-year contract with the Super League leaders.

The French international was out of contract at the end of the season and was the subject of interest from both the NRL and rival Super League clubs, but has now committed himself to Saints until at least the end of the 2021 season.

The 24-year-old former Salford Red Devils player is enjoying a breakthrough season with the Challenge Cup semi-finalists, having justified his selection ahead of 2018 Dream Team scrum-half Danny Richardson.

Wakefield Trinity vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

St Helens coach Justin Holbrook said: "It's great news to have Theo committing his future to the Saints.

"Theo is a fantastic player who has played a crucial part in our team this season. He is hugely talented with ball in hand and he is solid in defence.

"Theo works hard on his game and his preparation every week which is why he is such a consistent player.

Justin Holbrook is delighted to retain Theo Fages' services

"I am confident he will continue to improve and it is great he will do that here at St Helens."

Fages, who led France in the 2017 World Cup, said: "I am very, very happy to stay at the club and I am looking forward to the next two years.

"The club, the boys and the fans have always been good to me and they have made me feel at home so it was an easy decision.

"I still haven't achieved what I wanted here at the club so that made my decision an even easier one.

"I want to win trophies and hopefully we can go on to do it this year and win more in the next two years."