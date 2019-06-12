St Helens name Richard Marshall as assistant coach

Richard Marshall coached Halifax in the Championship and was also assistant at Warrington under Tony Smith

St Helens have appointed former Halifax head coach Richard Marshall as Justin Holbrook's new assistant after Sean Long left to join Harlequins.

Marshall, who left Halifax two months ago, has signed a deal with the Super League champions to the end of the 2020 season.

Long left Saints earlier this week to change codes to rugby union and take up a position at the Twickenham Stoop.

Marshall was assistant to Warrington coach Tony Smith before joining Halifax, where he guided the part-time Championship club to three top-four finishes in his four seasons at The Shay.

He will now face his former club when Saints play Halifax in the Challenge Cup semi-final at the University of Bolton Stadium on July 27.

"I had a number of options after I left Halifax, but when a club like St Helens comes calling, you jump at the chance," said the 43-year-old, who represented Halifax, Huddersfield, London Broncos and Leigh during his playing days.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to continue my development at a fantastic club and I cannot wait to get started."

St Helens chief executive Mike Rush said: "We all welcome Richard to the club with open arms.

"I have known him for over 15 years having seen him rise through the ranks at Warrington and more recently at Halifax.

"He absolutely fits the culture of the club. He is hard-working, driven and a talented individual who will bring further experience to our coaching staff."

St Helens play Huddersfield Giants in Super League on Friday, where they will be looking to bounce back from their surprise 23-22 Golden Point defeat to London Broncos at the weekend.