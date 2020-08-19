Coronavirus: St Helens non-playing member of staff tests positive

St Helens have postponed their planned training activity for Wednesday

One non-playing member of staff at St Helens has tested positive for coronavirus in the latest round of testing of all 11 Super League clubs.

St Helens subsequently postponed Wednesday's training session, as the club works with the RFL on Test and Trace analysis relating to the relevant individual.

There will also be a retest of the staff member who has tested positive but is not displaying any symptoms, with the possibility of further testing for the playing squad this week as a precaution.

Castleford Tigers, who lost 10-0 to Saints on Sunday, have been informed, although at this stage there is no need for any of their staff to self-isolate under the Test and Trace procedures agreed for the sport's resumption with Public Health England.

Both St Helens and Castleford, whose scheduled Challenge Cup sixth round tie against Hull FC was postponed due to last week's positive tests at the Black and Whites, do not have a scheduled fixture this weekend.

A full breakdown of the weekly results will be provided in the coming days.