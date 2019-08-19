Dan Sarginson to join Salford Red Devils from Wigan Warriors in 2020

Dan Sarginson will move to the AJ Bell Stadium next season

Wigan and England centre Dan Sarginson has been unveiled as Salford's first signing for the 2020 season.

The Red Devils squad is set to undergo an overhaul at the end of the season, with a host of players lined up to replace five departures and Sarginson, who is out of contract at the Warriors, is the first to be confirmed.

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "Dan's an absolutely outstanding signing for us. I think he's been one of Wigan's best players this year.

"He's tough, uncompromising and he's an international. That's the level of player we want to be bringing in at Salford, to keep us pushing at the top end of Super League.

"I would rank it as one of our best signings during my time at the club.

"Bringing in a player like Dan Sarginson can take us to another level of performances, with the way we want to play the game."

The 26-year-old former London Broncos player, who is a two-time Super League winner with the Warriors, said: "I'm really excited about my new challenge.

"Even just looking around the ground today, I'm trying to come to terms with it all. It's really exciting.

"The boys work really hard here and they've had a pretty amazing season so hopefully I can bring another dynamic to it and a bit of my hard work ethic to the team."

Salford director of rugby and operations Ian Blease said: "This is one of the most significant signings the club has made in recent times and with more talent set to be announced, there will soon be even more reasons for the supporters to be excited for next season."

The club say their next signing will be announced to celebrate the 200th season ticket sale for 2020.