Hull FC 22-44 Salford: Krisnan Inu scores 20 points to give Red Devils big win

Krisnan Inu scored 20 points to help Salford move within two points of second place in the Super League table with a 44-22 win at Hull.

Inu scored two tries and kicked six conversions at the KCOM Stadium, while Ken Sio and Lee Mossop also touched down twice.

There were also tries from Jake Bibby and Jackson Hastings as Salford punished the hosts for numerous mistakes in a scrappy affair.

Hull remain level on points with Warrington and Wigan after missing the chance to go clear behind runaway leaders St Helens.

The home side had led briefly for a period in the first half following tries by Scott Taylor, Mickey Paea and Bureta Faraimo.

Jordan Lane got their only try after the break and Marc Sneyd kicked three conversions. Salford made the most of being gifted possession deep in Hull territory after just three minutes.

The visitors worked the ball right and Sio was free to cut inside and touch down to put his side ahead, before Inu converted from out wide.

Hull were also given a chance from a knock-on close to the Salford line and Taylor burst through a gap to touch down with eight minutes gone. Sneyd, whose pass had put in Taylor, added the extras to tie the game.

Good work by Sneyd saw Hull ahead as he took the home side close to the line where Danny Houghton's quick pass off the ground fed Paea and he went over under the posts from close range. Sneyd's simple kick made it 12-6.

A missed pass by Sneyd and quick hands from Josh Griffin presented Faraimo with Hull's third try as he cut in from the left to score with 21 minutes on the clock.

As the error-strewn theme continued Hull gave away possession once again and Mossop forced his way over for Salford's second try. Inu's easy kick reduced the arrears to four points.

HALF-TIME!@hullfcofficial 16-16 Salford Red Devils



The scores are level at the break, with @ken_sio1 bagging a brace of tries for the Red Devils!#SLHulSal pic.twitter.com/rvvkXdwvaM — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) August 17, 2019

Sio levelled the game up at 16-16 five minutes before the break with his second try and the 100th of his career as the visitors again spread the play right.

Salford opened the scoring early in the second half when Bibby stretched to touch down and Inu's third successful kick made it 22-16 to the visitors.

Another Hull knock-on led to the visitors' fifth try shortly after as Mossop grabbed his second, Inu adding the extras to make it 28-16.

Hull were denied when Griffin was held up over the line on the last tackle as the home side struggled for second half points but they were rewarded for Jake Connor's clever offload short of the line as his pass presented Lane with an easy try.

FULLTIME!@hullfcofficial 22-44 Salford Red Devils



A second-half brace from @krisnan_inu helped Salford Red Devils secure a convincing victory in Hull!#SLHulSal pic.twitter.com/qGKF8ZoNfo — Salford Red Devils (@SalfordDevils) August 17, 2019

Sneyd's kick brought the home side within a converted score with 20 minutes remaining but that was as close as they got.

Salford stretched their lead once more when Inu made a brilliant one-handed catch to a high kick from Hastings and the scorer's fifth conversion made it 34-22.

The visitors wrapped up the game when Hastings went over after Kris Welham had been tackled after intercepting a pass from Sneyd with less than 10 minutes to go.

When Inu added his second try and kicked his sixth goal to make it 44-22 late on, Hull were well beaten.