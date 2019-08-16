Super League: Paul Rowley joins Salford Red Devils staff ahead of Hull FC trip

Paul Rowley has joined Salford as coaching consultant

Ian Watson will have a new face alongside him when Salford Red Devils travel to Hull FC on Saturday (5pm kick-off) after Paul Rowley joined the club as a coaching consultant.

Red Devils head coach Watson played under Rowley during the latter's time as Leigh Centurions head coach and the 44-year-old has been lending a helping hand at training, including ahead of the 22-12 win away to Warrington Wolves last month.

But Rowley, who stepped down as Toronto Wolfpack head coach after narrowly missing out on promotion to Super League last year, has now been brought in on a permanent basis and Watson is delighted to have him on board.

"Paul's been somebody who I've known for a long time, both personally and professionally, so I'm really happy that he's taken up my offer of working together in an advisory role," Watson said.

"Paul has a wealth of playing and coaching experience at the highest level.

"With the great situation we're in as a club going into the last four league games, it was important that the person we brought in could add quality, in terms of working and communicating with the players and backroom staff."

The Red Devils will hope Rowley's influence can help them overcome Hull at the third time of asking in Super League this year, having been edged out in their two previous meetings.

Watson has made changes to his 19-man squad from the Salford side which beat Huddersfield Giants 32-12 last Sunday to move back into the play-off places.

Hooker or half-back Josh Wood and forward Ben Nakubuwai come into the reckoning, while Ken Sio is set to replace Derrell Olpherts on the wing.

Hull come into the match aiming to keep up their pursuit of Warrington in the race for second place, having beaten Wakefield 26-16 last Sunday.

"There's only a few games left and it's within touching distance," Black and Whites centre Carlos Tuimavae said.

"We don't want to get too far ahead of ourselves at this stage, we've got to take things week by week.

Carlos Tuimavave and his Hull FC team-mates have their sights set on a Grand Final place

"There's no doubt that at the back of the mind, we think we can make the Grand Final. We're not just happy to be in the top five, we want to go that extra step."

Hull head coach Lee Radford is set to hand Tevita Satae his debut at the KCOM Stadium, while Mickey Paea and Sika Manu from injury - offsetting the loss of Mark Minicheillo to a groin injury.

Hull FC 19-man squad: Jamie Shaul, Bureta Faraimo, Carlos Tuimavave, Josh Griffin, Marc Sneyd, Scott Taylor, Danny Houghton, Josh Bowden, Jake Connor, Masi Matongo, Brad Fash, Sika Manu, Jordan Lane, Mickey Paea, Danny Washbrook, Ratu Naulago, Gareth Ellis, Jack Brown, Tevita Satae

Salford Red Devils 19-man squad: Niall Evalds, Kris Welham, Jake Bibby, Lee Mossop, Josh Wood, Gil Dudson, Josh Jones, Mark Flanangan, Joey Lussick, Adam Walker, Greg Burke, Ben Nakubuwai, Logan Tomkins, Ken Sio, Krisnan Inu, Ryan Lannon, Tui Lolohea, Jackson Hastings, Josh Johnson