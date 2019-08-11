Wakefield Trinity 16-26 Hull FC: Ratu Naulago's double boosts play-off ambitions

2:04 Watch highlights as two tries from Ratu Naulago helped Hull FC to victory away to Wakefield Trinity in Super League. Watch highlights as two tries from Ratu Naulago helped Hull FC to victory away to Wakefield Trinity in Super League.

Ratu Naulago's two tries helped Hull strengthen their play-off ambitions and increased Wakefield's relegation fears in a 26-16 win.

Both of British Army winger Naulago's scores were from long range in the Black and Whites' 15th win of the season, which enabled them to climb above Wigan Warriors and alongside second-placed Warrington Wolves.

It was a far from an impressive performance by the visitors, but comfortably enough to beat a Trinity side in freefall.

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves Live on

This was their fifth defeat in a row and their 10th in their last 11 league games which leaves them just two points above bottom club London Broncos with four games left.

Wakefield, who gave debuts to Morgan Escare and Adam Tangata, led 6-0 but saw the game go away from them after conceding four tries in an 11-minute spell before half-time.

Hull's new signing Tevita Satae was forced to wait for his Super League debut, with coach Lee Radford bringing in 19-year-old prop Jack Brown for his second senior appearance.

Ryan Hampshire scored an early try for Wakefield against Hull FC

The visitors made a slow start and Wakefield full-back Ryan Hampshire made light of Marc Sneyd's attempted tackle to score the opening try straight from a scrum 30 metres out. Danny Brough's conversion made it 6-0, but Wakefield were gradually undone by Sneyd's kicking game.

The half-back's grubber bounced back off a post, enabling Jake Connor to get left winger Bureta Faraimo over for an equalising try.

Five minutes later, centre Carlos Tuimavave intercepted Hampshire's pass 30 metres from his own line and held off a spirited chase from hooker Tyler Randell to touch down in the corner and put his side in front for the first time.

Carlos Tuimavave got Hull FC up and running with a try from an interception

Sneyd then ghosted through the Wakefield defence for a solo try after setting up the position with a second 40-20 kick of the first half and Connor got right-winger Naulago sprinting over from halfway after running the ball on the last tackle.

Sneyd was wide with two of his conversion attempts, but the Black and Whites were good value for their 20-6 interval lead and they quickly added to it.

Another interception by Tuimavave, this time from Escare's careless offload, opened up space for Naulago and he wriggled free of some less-than-average tackling to sprint 70 metres for his second try. Sneyd's third goal made it 26-6, but they failed to ram home their advantage.

Former Hull player Joe Arundel stopped the rot by scoring Trinity's second try on 53 minutes and, after Sneyd was uncharacteristically wide with a penalty attempt, Wakefield captain Jacob Miller added another six minutes from the end, touching down Hampshire's kick.

Brough rounded off the scoring with his second goal, but there was little else for the home supporters to cheer.