Salford's Lee Mossop says facing Wigan in Super League play-offs is 'perfect game'

1:31 Lee Mossop will face his former side in the Super League play-offs on Wednesday Lee Mossop will face his former side in the Super League play-offs on Wednesday

Salford Red Devils’ Lee Mossop says that their game against Wigan Warriors in the Super League play-offs is the "perfect game" for them.

Many tipped Salford for relegation at the start of the season but, after a successful season under the guidance of coach Ian Watson, they finished third and secured their play-off spot.

Prop Mossop, who moved to the Red Devils from Wigan, says it is the ideal game for them as they look to make the semi-finals.

He said: "We're full of confidence at the minute. We've got Wigan this week and it's the perfect game for us.

"They've been here every single year, they're reigning champions, and they know how to win these games. It'll give us a good idea of where we're at.

1:40 Highlights from a dramatic match at the AJ Bell where a Krisnan Inu drop goal in Golden Point earned Salford the victory Highlights from a dramatic match at the AJ Bell where a Krisnan Inu drop goal in Golden Point earned Salford the victory

"Although we're not disrespecting them, we're very confident going up against them."

A win against Leeds Rhinos a couple of weeks ago all-but confirmed their spot in the play-offs, before it was confirmed with a narrow victory against Hull on Friday.

Wigan Warriors vs Salford Red Devils Live on

Despite a shaky start to the season, they have now some momentum and are targeting the Grand Final at Old Trafford on October 12.

Mossop said: "We're obviously very happy where we are but not happy enough yet. We want to keep going into these play-offs and see where it takes us.

Salford's Joey Lussick and Greg Burke celebrate a win

"At the start of the season, we were getting beat by two points, four points, and we just couldn't put our finger on why.

"We believed that when we set our goals we could challenge most teams but it just wasn't happening.

"Luckily enough, we've managed to turn it around. We're on a decent run now and, with each game, we're getting more and more confidence.

"From the adversity we've faced this year, the small squad we had, and the financial stuff behind the scenes - it's all leading to that fairytale ending."