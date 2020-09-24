Salford's Mark Flanagan confirms retirement at end of the season

2:07 Salford's Mark Flanagan announces his retirement at the end of the current Super League season Salford's Mark Flanagan announces his retirement at the end of the current Super League season

Salford's Mark Flanagan has confirmed he will retire at the end of the season.

The 32-year-old loose forward was a Grand Final winner with St Helens and was in the Red Devils team that reached Old Trafford last October.

"I've decided to call time on my career at the end of the season," Flanagan told Sky Sports.

"I'm 32 now and I've had a few niggling injuries. It's probably time. It would be great to finish on a high with Salford.

"But I'm content with the career I've had, I've probably surpassed all my wildest dreams."

Salford coach Ian Watson said: "Flash was the first leader I tried to sign. He was one of the first who came in to change the culture of the club and he's done it to the highest possible standards. He's been brilliant for us, first class."