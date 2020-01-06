Wakefield Trinity News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Video
  • On Sky TV
  • Boots 'N' All
  • Sky Bet
More from Rugby League

Ben Jones-Bishop to miss start of season with undisclosed medical condition

Last Updated: 06/01/20 10:30pm

Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season
Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season

Wakefield winger Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season after being diagnosed with an undisclosed medical condition.

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Trinity squad since joining in 2016 from Salford but was prevented from taking part in training during the early stages of pre-season due to the issue.

Super League pre-season talking points

Salford and Hull FC kick off their warm-up games this weekend, plus a round-up of what is being said elsewhere.

Wakefield head physio Ryan Carmody told the club's official website: "Earlier on in pre-season we received the news that Bish had been diagnosed with a medical condition.

"Unfortunately it's stopped him taking part in any sort of training and means he's set for a fairly lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Also See:

"He's currently under investigation with the medical team and we hope to see Bish back in the Red, White and Blue during the summer."

Jones-Bishop has scored 61 tries in 108 games for Trinity and finished last season representing Jamaica, who qualified for the 2021 World Cup, against England Knights.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK