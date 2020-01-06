Ben Jones-Bishop to miss start of season with undisclosed medical condition

Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season

Wakefield winger Ben Jones-Bishop will miss the start of the 2020 Super League season after being diagnosed with an undisclosed medical condition.

The 31-year-old has been an integral part of the Trinity squad since joining in 2016 from Salford but was prevented from taking part in training during the early stages of pre-season due to the issue.

Wakefield head physio Ryan Carmody told the club's official website: "Earlier on in pre-season we received the news that Bish had been diagnosed with a medical condition.

"Unfortunately it's stopped him taking part in any sort of training and means he's set for a fairly lengthy spell on the sidelines.

"He's currently under investigation with the medical team and we hope to see Bish back in the Red, White and Blue during the summer."

Jones-Bishop has scored 61 tries in 108 games for Trinity and finished last season representing Jamaica, who qualified for the 2021 World Cup, against England Knights.