Wakefield centre Joe Arundel to miss rest of season with knee injury

Joe Arundel ruptured his ACL against Castleford

Wakefield centre Joe Arundel has been ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Arundel suffered the injury during last Friday's Super League derby defeat to Castleford.

Ryan Hampshire suffered a broken jaw in the same game and be out of action for six weeks.

While Hampshire does not need an operation to repair the break, Arundel is set to undergo major reconstructive surgery.

4:26 Highlights of Wakefield's derby defeat to Castleford Highlights of Wakefield's derby defeat to Castleford

"We wish Joe all the best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him back next season," said a club spokesman.

Arundel, 29, who is under contract with Trinity to the end of 2021, was helped from the field on the stroke of half-time during his side's 32-15 defeat by the Tigers.

At least Wakefield coach Chris Chester will be able to call on experienced centre Ryan Atkins for his side's next game at Salford on Sunday.

Hampshire began the season as a replacement for new full-back Alex Walker and switched to scrum-half when Danny Brough hurt his knee in the opening game.