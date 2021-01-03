Wakefield Trinity: Tony Gigot leaves club for family reasons

Tony Gigot has quit Wakefield after six months for family reasons

Tony Gigot has left Wakefield Trinity by mutual consent - less than six months after first joining the club.

The versatile French back left Catalans Dragons at the end of 2019 and had a stint with Toronto Wolfpack before switching to Trinity in July last year.

Gigot, 30, made a handful of appearances but Wakefield have agreed to bring an early conclusion to a deal that was supposed to run until the end of this year.

A statement on Wakefield's website said: "Wakefield Trinity can confirm that Tony Gigot has left the club by mutual consent.

"The 30-year-old was suffering badly with homesickness, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Gigot played seven times for Trinity, scoring one try. The club wish Tony all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts in the red, white and blue."

Wakefield condemn NYE incident

Gigot's departure comes a day after Wakefield condemned a group of their players who were pictured seemingly breaching coronavirus restrictions.

The club are investigating the New Year's Eve incident and say they are "dealing with the matter internally".

A club statement read: "Wakefield Trinity are aware of an incident on New Year's Eve involving a small minority of our players appearing to breach Tier 3 Covid protocols.

"The club strongly condemn any thoughtless actions that not only put the lives of others at risk, but also potentially subject our brave frontline workers to further risks and place additional burdens on an already stretched NHS.

"We are extremely disappointed with the players' actions and strongly condemn images and videos of players breaching the rules. Some people are asking, quite rightly, why these individuals feel they are exempt from following Covid protocols and rules.

"The rules are clear, and our players should be role models to the wider community. The club is now dealing with this matter internally."