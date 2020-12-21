Andy Last departs Hull FC to link up with Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity

Andy Last has moved to Wakefield after 23 years with Hull FC

Andy Last has joined Wakefield Trinity as assistant coach following his departure from Hull FC after 23 years with the club.

Last, who served the Black and Whites as both a player and coach, guided the team to the Super League play-off semi-finals in 2020 after taking over on an interim basis following the departure of Lee Radford.

He was overlooked for the head coach role on a permanent basis though after Hull decided to appoint Brett Hodgson and has now moved to Super League rivals Trinity, where he will work with head coach Chris Chester and Willie Poching at Trinity.

"I'm really excited about the challenge," Last, who left his hometown club on good terms, told Trinity TV. "I obviously had 23 years at Hull FC and that chapter ended in a good fashion, with no bridges burnt, so to speak.

"I spoke to Chris on the phone and he stressed that he wanted to get me on board, which is brilliant for me. Chris is someone I respect and I love the project and the way he's looking to do things next year.

"It's the right time for me to spread my wings and gain some different experiences, and I don't think there's anywhere better for me to do that than at Wakefield Trinity. I'm really excited about getting started."

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson paid tribute to Last following his decision to move on, having been keen for him to stay on in a new role as part of Hodgson's staff in 2021.

"He is held in the highest regard by everyone here and we were eager for him to stay, so much so that we tailored a role to his skill-set that we feel there was no-one better than Andy to undertake," Pearson said.

"However, we appreciate the stage Andy is at in his career and understand the reasons for his decision, which he has thought long and hard about, and he leaves with our blessing and very best wishes for the future."