Brett Hodgson: Hull FC name former Super League Man of Steel as new head coach

Hull FC have named former Huddersfield Giants and Warrington Wolves full-back Brett Hodgson as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old has left his role as assistant coach at NRL's Wests Tigers and head coach of the club's feeder side Western Suburb Magpies.

He replaces interim coach Andy Last, who has been offered an alternative position within the club.

Hodgson retired from playing in 2013 after a 16-year career which included five seasons in England, during which he played in both Super League and Challenge Cup finals, and was named Man of Steel in 2009.

A former captain and NRL Grand Final winner with Wests Tigers, the Australian also represented Western Suburbs and Parramatta Eels, as well as New South Wales in State of Origin in his playing days.

After retiring, Hodgson spent time as a coaching consultant at Hull, as well as assistant coach at Widnes Vikings.

"I'm very excited - I spent nine years over in England playing in Super League and then moving into coaching, with one of those years as a consultant at Hull FC so I know some of the people at the club already," Hodgson said.

"It is a fantastic club with real pedigree and ambition, so I'm excited to be heading back and hopefully helping such a prestigious club to achieve some success.

"To come back to Super League where I spent a large chunk of my career and join a high-profile side was too good to turn down - I really enjoy the style of football over there.

"Hull demands success, and that's what I'm about. With the staff and players we have, and the support of the great fans there, I'm really excited about what we can achieve together over the next couple of years."

Hodgson will join the club from the Tigers with immediate effect and will arrive at the club in early December, being joined on the coaching staff by assistant coaches Kieron Purtill and Gareth Ellis.