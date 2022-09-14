Wakefield Trinity appoint Mark Applegarth as head coach after Willie Poching exit

Mark Applegarth has worked up the coaching ranks at his hometown club and has landed the top job in Super League.

Wakefield have recruited from within in promoting Mark Applegarth as their new head coach following the exit of Willie Poching on Monday.

Applegarth started his playing career with Wakefield and has been their head of youth for the last five years, combining the role with that of first-team assistant and reserve coach this season.

The 37-year-old now steps up to take the top job at Trinity, who earlier this week announced they had parted company with Willie Poching after the New Zealander oversaw a 10th-place Betfred Super League finish after a tense relegation battle.

Poching had already been planning for the 2023 season after Trinity secured their Super League status for next year with last month's 18-6 victory over Hull Kingston Rovers, only to then be relieved of his duties at the club.

On being revealed as the new head coach, Applegarth admitted it is a proud moment to step up to the role for his hometown club and put them "on the map" after a tough period.

"I think it always does mean that little bit more, if you're representing your hometown," said Applegarth.

"I'm a proud Wakefield lad and I want to see Wakefield do well.

"We've had a period in our history where we've faced relegation and it'll be good to put us on the map for the right reasons. It's now about creating our own history."

Wakefield chairman John Minards said: "We are delighted to have appointed Mark as our new head coach.

"He is well respected across the whole club and widely regarded at one of the most talented young coaches in the game.

"His appointment comes at a pivotal time for the club as we are undertaking a major redevelopment of our stadium and celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2023.

"We are looking forward to working with Mark as we complete our coaching team and playing squad for the coming season."

Applegarth first joined Wakefield as a junior in 2000 before signing professional terms in 2004, going on to make 47 appearances for his hometown club. He left for York City Knights in 2008.

Highlights of the Huddersfield Giants' clash with Wakefield Trinity in the Super League.

He had spells in Australia with Central Queensland Comets and back in the UK with Batley Bulldogs before returning to York, finishing his playing career as an assistant coach.

He came back to Wakefield in 2015 as player performance manager before switching his attention to the youth ranks.

Under his stewardship, the likes of Harry Bowes, Jack Croft and James Batchelor have progressed to the first-team.