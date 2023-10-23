Mark Applegarth: Wakefield Trinity head coach departs after relegation from Super League

Mark Applegarth has left Wakefield following their relegation

Mark Applegarth has left his position as Wakefield Trinity head coach following their relegation from the Betfred Super League.

Applegarth rose through the ranks to take up the post in September 2022, having been part of Trinity's staff for the previous six years, but they collected just four wins in 27 games this season in finishing bottom of the table.

Demotion to the Betfred Championship looks set to bring a change at Wakefield, with prospective new owner Matt Ellis signalling his intention to appoint former Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves boss Daryl Powell once his takeover of the club is complete.

"It's been a privilege and an honour to coach my home-town club," Applegarth said. "I gave it everything I had with every decision made with the best interests of the club at heart.

"I genuinely wish Matt, Daryl and the rest of the new team well. It's an exciting time to be supporting Wakefield and after speaking with Matt on numerous occasions, I know he has a burning desire to take this club back to here it belongs which is challenging for honours on a regular basis."

Assistant coach Sean Long, who made the move to Trinity following his departure from near neighbours Featherstone Rovers at the start of August, has left Wakefield as well.

Outgoing Wakefield chief executive Michael Carter paid tribute to Applegarth, who played for Trinity between 2004 and 2008, for the work he had done since returning to the Be Well Support Stadium in 2016.

Daryl Powell looks set to replace Mark Applegarth as Wakefield head coach

"I've spoke to Mark at length regarding his role at the club with the imminent takeover, and Mark has decided to seek pastures new," Carter said.

"When Mark joined the club back in 2016, he managed to turn a failing academy into one that has consistently produced players and being assessed as 'Good', and in some parts 'Excellent' by the RFL. This was no mean achievement given the shoestring budget he was operating with.

"Then when given the chance to become head coach, despite the numerous challenges, financial and otherwise, he gave it his all, and his work ethic for this club can only be admired.

"Mark has given his heart and soul to this club and will be sorely missed, but I wish him, and his family, every success for the future, and he is welcome back at any time."

