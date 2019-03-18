Warrington Wolves' Ben Westwood faces disciplinary hearing over headbutt

Ben Westwood was shown a red card for his part in a brawl in Wolves' win over Wigan

Warrington's veteran forward Ben Westwood has been ordered to face a disciplinary hearing following his sending off for a headbutt.

The 37-year-old second rower was shown a red card for his part in a brawl that erupted in the closing stages of the Wolves' 25-12 win over Wigan in round six of the Betfred Super League.

Westwood, who served a two-match ban for a dangerous tackle in Warrington's opening match against Leeds, has been charged by the Rugby Football League's match review panel with a grade D offence, which carries a ban of three to five matches.

He was the only player to receive a suspension from the Grand Final rematch, which lived up to its "bad blood" billing.

Wigan second rower Willie Isa, who was punished for use of his knees in the incident that sparked the brawl, and Warrington half-back Dec Patton, who was shown a yellow card for running into the melee, were both told their sin-bins were sufficient punishment.

Dec Patton, along with Willie Isa, avoided a disciplinary hearing for their conduct

Wigan second rower Joe Greenwood, who was placed on report for a shoulder charge on Blake Austin, and centre Dan Sarginson, who was sin-binned for striking Ryan Atkins, were both charged with minor grade A offences.

Wakefield forward Danny Kirmond has been handed a two-match penalty charge for a grade C offence of making dangerous contact with a kicker during his side's win at Hull.