Warrington 25-12 Wigan: Wolves move second after sinking struggling champions

3:47 Highlights of the tense Betfred Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and defending champions Wigan Warriors Highlights of the tense Betfred Super League clash between Warrington Wolves and defending champions Wigan Warriors

Warrington climbed up to second in the Super League after a 25-12 victory over struggling champions Wigan.

The hosts opened the scoring after just seven minutes when Jake Mamo scored a try. Warrington extended their lead before the break with Stefan Ratchford crossing the line. Ratchford also added a penalty to give the Wolves a 12-0 half-time lead.

Warrington stretched their advantage early in the second half when former Wigan winger Josh Charnley dived over in the corner.

2:15 Steve Price said he was proud of the defensive attitude shown by Warrington in their win over Wigan Steve Price said he was proud of the defensive attitude shown by Warrington in their win over Wigan

Wigan gave themselves hope of a comeback after Tom Davies scored his first Super League try. The Warriors quickly crossed the line again through Willie Isa to set up a tense finale.

A brawl in the last 10 minutes resulted in a red card for Warrington's Ben Westwood after he headbutted Morgan Escare. Isa and Dec Patton were also shown yellow cards.

But this did not stop the Wolves from clinching the victory with Jack Hughes scoring late on to avenge their Grand Final defeat to Wigan.

Zak Hardacre of Wigan Warriors is tackled by the Warrington defence

Warrington scored with their first attack of the match as Blake Austin released Mamo and he scored his third try in two games.

The Wolves were denied another score when Ben Currie was hauled down by a brilliant last-ditch tackle from Zak Hardaker.

1:17 Adrian Lam reflects on Wigan's latest defeat Adrian Lam reflects on Wigan's latest defeat

Wigan threatened to reply with a try of their own but were thwarted by the Warrington defence.

Steve Price's side extended their lead when Ratchford picked up the ball and raced clear to score.

Warrington finished the half strongly and a penalty, which was conceded for a dangerous challenge, enabled Ratchford to kick them into a 12-0 lead.

The Wolves started the second half well and scored a third try through Charnley as he finished clinically in the corner from a high kick by Austin.

Jake Mamo scores the opening try

Wigan's Dan Sarginson was shown a yellow card for a high tackle on Austin which only added to their problems.

But the Warriors responded strongly and a kick through from Jake Shorrocks set up Davies for a much-needed try.

Wigan scored a second try, in the space of three minutes, when George Williams released Isa to finish under the posts.

1:25 Daryl Clark reacts to Warrington's win over the champions Daryl Clark reacts to Warrington's win over the champions

Warrington needed to relieve the pressure and edged further in front through a drop goal from Dec Patton.

The clash was dubbed 'Bad Blood' and it lived up to it late on when Westwood was sent off for a headbutt on Escare. Isa and Patton were also sinbinned in the brawl.

The Wolves would not be stopped though and a late try from Hughes sealed the points to extend Wigan's losing run.