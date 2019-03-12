Super League News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Video
  • On Sky TV
  • Boots 'N' All
  • Sky Bet
More from Rugby League

Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 5?

Last Updated: 12/03/19 12:51pm

Huddersfield's Kruise Leeming enjoyed a superb week as the Giants shocked Wigan
Huddersfield's Kruise Leeming enjoyed a superb week as the Giants shocked Wigan

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 5 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 3 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...

Warrington Wolves 24-10 Castleford Tigers

3pts - Stefan Ratchford

Stefan Ratchford kicked brilliantly as Warrington inflicted Castleford's first loss of the season
Stefan Ratchford kicked brilliantly as Warrington inflicted Castleford's first loss of the season

2pts - Daryl Clark

1pt - Peter Mata'utia

Hull FC 34-10 Leeds Rhinos

3pts - Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd scored a try and kicked five goals as Hull beat Leeds at home
Marc Sneyd scored a try and kicked five goals as Hull beat Leeds at home

2pts - Sika Manu

1pt - Jamie Shaul

St Helens 26-0 London Broncos

3pts - Theo Fages

Theo Fages stood out as St Helens comprehensively saw off London
Theo Fages stood out as St Helens comprehensively saw off London

2pts - Lachlan Coote

1pt - Morgan Knowles

Wigan Warriors 6-14 Huddersfield Giants

3pts - Kruise Leeming

Leeming scored the opening try as Huddersfield won at the home of the defending Super League champions
Leeming scored the opening try as Huddersfield won at the home of the defending Super League champions

2pts - Joe Wardle

1pt - Aaron Murphy

Catalans Dragons 0-46 Salford Red Devils

3pts - Jake Bibby

Jake Bibby scored two tries as Salford travelled to France and destroyed Catalans
Jake Bibby scored two tries as Salford travelled to France and destroyed Catalans

2pts - Niall Evalds

1pt - Josh Jones

Wakefield Trinity 6-10 Hull KR

3pts - David Fifita

Despite Wakefield's home defeat to Hull KR, David Fifita took the most points
Despite Wakefield's home defeat to Hull KR, David Fifita took the most points

2pts - Craig Hall

1pt - Danny McGuire

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard

James RobySt Helens11
Stefan RatchfordWarrington Wolves7
Jamie ShaulHull FC7
Liam WattsCastleford Tigers6
Niall EvaldsSalford Red Devils6
Paul McShaneCastleford Tigers6
Eddie BattyeLondon Broncos5
Marc SneydHull FC5
Danny BroughWakefield Trinity4
Kenny EdwardsCatalans Dragons4
Jake TruemanCastleford Tigers4
Bill TupouWakefield Trinity4
Lachlan CooteSt Helens4
Daryl ClarkWarrington Wolves4
Blake AustinWarrington Wolves3
Jake BibbySalford Red Devils3
Mike CooperWarrington Wolves3
Theo FagesSt Helens3
David FifitaWakefield Trinity3
Mitch GarbuttHull KR3
Jackson HastingsSalford Red Devils3
Kruise LeemingHuddersfield Giants3
Robert LuiSalford Red Devils3
Alex WalkerLondon Broncos3
Alex WalmsleySt Helens3
Joe WestermanHull FC3
Matt WhitleyCatalans Dragons3
George WilliamsWigan Warriors3
Josh CharnleyWarrington Wolves3
Tom JohnstoneWakefield Trinity3
Matty AshurstWakefield Trinity2
Ryan AtkinsWarrington Wolves2
Josh DrinkwaterHull KR2
Kieran DixonLondon Broncos2
Danny HoughtonHull FC2
Tony GigotCatalans Dragons2
Harvey LivettWarrington Wolves2
Mose MasoeHull KR2
Michael McIlorumCatalans Dragons2
Jacob MillerWakefield Trinity2
Sean O'LoughlinWigan Warriors2
Mickey PaeaHull FC2
Junior Sa'uSalford Red Devils2
Ken SioSalford Red Devils2
Luke ThompsonSt Helens2
Kris WelhamSalford Red Devils2
Jordan AbdullLondon Broncos2
Peter Mata'utiaCastleford Tigers2
Izaac FarrellHuddersfield Giants1
James GreenwoodHull KR1
Konrad HurrellLeeds Rhinos1
George LawlerHull KR1
Thomas LeuluaiWigan Warriors1
Liam MarshallWigan Warriors1
Michael ShentonCastleford Tigers1
Jansin TurgutSalford Red Devils1
Brayden WiliameCatalans Dragons1
Morgan KnowlesSt Helens1
Danny McGuireHull KR1
Aaron MurphyHuddersfield Giants1
Josh JonesSalford Red Devils1

Also See:

Trending

©2019 Sky UK