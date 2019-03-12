Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 5?
By Sky Sports Rugby League
Last Updated: 12/03/19 12:51pm
The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 5 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...
The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.
A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.
The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.
The Panel votes from Round 3 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...
Warrington Wolves 24-10 Castleford Tigers
3pts - Stefan Ratchford
2pts - Daryl Clark
1pt - Peter Mata'utia
Hull FC 34-10 Leeds Rhinos
3pts - Marc Sneyd
2pts - Sika Manu
1pt - Jamie Shaul
St Helens 26-0 London Broncos
3pts - Theo Fages
2pts - Lachlan Coote
1pt - Morgan Knowles
Wigan Warriors 6-14 Huddersfield Giants
3pts - Kruise Leeming
2pts - Joe Wardle
1pt - Aaron Murphy
Catalans Dragons 0-46 Salford Red Devils
3pts - Jake Bibby
2pts - Niall Evalds
1pt - Josh Jones
Wakefield Trinity 6-10 Hull KR
3pts - David Fifita
2pts - Craig Hall
1pt - Danny McGuire
Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard
|James Roby
|St Helens
|11
|Stefan Ratchford
|Warrington Wolves
|7
|Jamie Shaul
|Hull FC
|7
|Liam Watts
|Castleford Tigers
|6
|Niall Evalds
|Salford Red Devils
|6
|Paul McShane
|Castleford Tigers
|6
|Eddie Battye
|London Broncos
|5
|Marc Sneyd
|Hull FC
|5
|Danny Brough
|Wakefield Trinity
|4
|Kenny Edwards
|Catalans Dragons
|4
|Jake Trueman
|Castleford Tigers
|4
|Bill Tupou
|Wakefield Trinity
|4
|Lachlan Coote
|St Helens
|4
|Daryl Clark
|Warrington Wolves
|4
|Blake Austin
|Warrington Wolves
|3
|Jake Bibby
|Salford Red Devils
|3
|Mike Cooper
|Warrington Wolves
|3
|Theo Fages
|St Helens
|3
|David Fifita
|Wakefield Trinity
|3
|Mitch Garbutt
|Hull KR
|3
|Jackson Hastings
|Salford Red Devils
|3
|Kruise Leeming
|Huddersfield Giants
|3
|Robert Lui
|Salford Red Devils
|3
|Alex Walker
|London Broncos
|3
|Alex Walmsley
|St Helens
|3
|Joe Westerman
|Hull FC
|3
|Matt Whitley
|Catalans Dragons
|3
|George Williams
|Wigan Warriors
|3
|Josh Charnley
|Warrington Wolves
|3
|Tom Johnstone
|Wakefield Trinity
|3
|Matty Ashurst
|Wakefield Trinity
|2
|Ryan Atkins
|Warrington Wolves
|2
|Josh Drinkwater
|Hull KR
|2
|Kieran Dixon
|London Broncos
|2
|Danny Houghton
|Hull FC
|2
|Tony Gigot
|Catalans Dragons
|2
|Harvey Livett
|Warrington Wolves
|2
|Mose Masoe
|Hull KR
|2
|Michael McIlorum
|Catalans Dragons
|2
|Jacob Miller
|Wakefield Trinity
|2
|Sean O'Loughlin
|Wigan Warriors
|2
|Mickey Paea
|Hull FC
|2
|Junior Sa'u
|Salford Red Devils
|2
|Ken Sio
|Salford Red Devils
|2
|Luke Thompson
|St Helens
|2
|Kris Welham
|Salford Red Devils
|2
|Jordan Abdull
|London Broncos
|2
|Peter Mata'utia
|Castleford Tigers
|2
|Izaac Farrell
|Huddersfield Giants
|1
|James Greenwood
|Hull KR
|1
|Konrad Hurrell
|Leeds Rhinos
|1
|George Lawler
|Hull KR
|1
|Thomas Leuluai
|Wigan Warriors
|1
|Liam Marshall
|Wigan Warriors
|1
|Michael Shenton
|Castleford Tigers
|1
|Jansin Turgut
|Salford Red Devils
|1
|Brayden Wiliame
|Catalans Dragons
|1
|Morgan Knowles
|St Helens
|1
|Danny McGuire
|Hull KR
|1
|Aaron Murphy
|Huddersfield Giants
|1
|Josh Jones
|Salford Red Devils
|1