Man of Steel: Who picked up maximum points after Round 5?

Huddersfield's Kruise Leeming enjoyed a superb week as the Giants shocked Wigan

The Steve Prescott Man of Steel results are in and have been published for Round 5 of the 2019 Super League season. Find out who took maximum points below...

The 2019 Betfred Super League Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel Award will be chosen by a panel consisting of 21 former players and coaches including seven previous winners of Man of Steel, and boasting a combined total of 46 Championship or Grand Final wins, 41 Challenge Cup winners' medals.

A member of the panel will watch each Betfred Super League game and award points to the three outstanding players: three points for their chosen man of the match, two points for the runner-up, and one point for the third-ranked player.

The scores will be made public every week, until Round 22 in mid-July. After that, the poll will be hidden until the Awards Ceremony in October.

The Panel votes from Round 3 of the Betfred Super League can be found below, with the season's leaderboard beneath that also...

3pts - Stefan Ratchford

Stefan Ratchford kicked brilliantly as Warrington inflicted Castleford's first loss of the season

2pts - Daryl Clark

1pt - Peter Mata'utia

3pts - Marc Sneyd

Marc Sneyd scored a try and kicked five goals as Hull beat Leeds at home

2pts - Sika Manu

1pt - Jamie Shaul

3pts - Theo Fages

Theo Fages stood out as St Helens comprehensively saw off London

2pts - Lachlan Coote

1pt - Morgan Knowles

3pts - Kruise Leeming

Leeming scored the opening try as Huddersfield won at the home of the defending Super League champions

2pts - Joe Wardle

1pt - Aaron Murphy

3pts - Jake Bibby

Jake Bibby scored two tries as Salford travelled to France and destroyed Catalans

2pts - Niall Evalds

1pt - Josh Jones

3pts - David Fifita

Despite Wakefield's home defeat to Hull KR, David Fifita took the most points

2pts - Craig Hall

1pt - Danny McGuire

Man of Steel 2019 current leaderboard