Wigan 6-14 Huddersfield: Champions slump to shock defeat

1:53 Highlights from the DW Stadium where Huddersfield earned their first win of the season against Wigan on Friday night. Highlights from the DW Stadium where Huddersfield earned their first win of the season against Wigan on Friday night.

Wigan's dismal start to the Super League season continued after the champions lost 14-6 at home to bottom side Huddersfield.

The Giants dominated the start of the match and were deservedly rewarded with the opening try through Kruise Leeming. Huddersfield were in control during the first half and arguably should have been more than 6-0 ahead at the break.

Catalans Dragons vs Salford Red Devils Live on

Wigan came to life in the second half and levelled the match after Morgan Escare took advantage of Tommy Leuluai's kick to score.

Huddersfield edged back into the lead with a penalty from Lee Gaskell after Taulima Tautai was shown a yellow card for a dangerous kick.

The Giants took advantage of the extra man as Joe Wardle scored from close range to clinch their first victory of the season.

Simon Woolford's side showed no signs of their losing start to the season as they controlled the early action at the DW Stadium.

Kruise Leeming scored the opening try for Huddersfield

Huddersfield's pressure was rewarded with the opening try after 12 minutes when hooker Leeming wrong-footed the defence and crossed the line. Gaskell added the extras for the visitors.

Wigan could not get going and a charging run from Zak Hardaker was the only spark during a poor first-half performance.

Huddersfield probably left the pitch frustrated to only lead by six points after dominating the half and spurning a number of opportunities to add to the scoreline.

Wigan came to life after the break and levelled the match after Leuluai's kick released Escare for the try. Hardaker's kick made it 6-6.

Morgan Escare briefly levelled the contest for Wigan in the second half

Tautai was given a yellow card for a dangerous kick against Ukuma Ta'ai and Gaskell converted the penalty to edge Huddersfield back into the lead.

The Giants scored their second try through Wardle and Gaskell's kick made it 14-6 with just over ten minutes remaining.

The Warriors desperately pushed forward in search of another score, but Chris Hankinson's effort in the corner was adjudged to have been a double movement, as Huddersfield ended their nine-match losing run in the Super League.