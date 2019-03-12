Wigan chairman expects Super League champions to 'click back into action'

Ian Lenagan has backed Wigan to recover from their poor start

Wigan chairman Ian Lenagan insists there is no crisis at the Super League champions, despite their poor start to the Super League season.

Only points difference is keeping the Warriors off the foot of the table after losing four of their opening five matches, most recently to bottom club Huddersfield.

Interim head coach Adrian Lam admitted he was "rattled" after his team's latest defeat but Lenagan remains confident the champions can quickly arrest their slump, as they prepare for Friday's Grand Final re-match with Warrington - live on Sky Sports.

Lenagan said: "I don't think it's a crisis.

"It's been a disappointing start but we've got a good squad of players and they don't become a bad squad of players overnight.

"It's been hard and it's difficult for our supporters but I'm sure there will come a point when we will all click back into action and there would be no better time to start than at Warrington on Friday night."

However, Lenagan declined to comment on mounting speculation over the future of Wigan's England stand-off George Williams, who is thought to be edging closer to a move to the NRL.

Wigan won the Grand Final last year but have struggled in 2019 so far

Canberra, who recruited John Bateman and Ryan Sutton from Wigan in the close season, have denied a report that they have signed Williams for next year but that has not put an end to the speculation.

Williams, who made his debut for his hometown club in 2013, signed a new deal two years ago after rejecting offers from the NRL, but has a release clause enabling him to leave at the end of the 2020 season if a pre-defined transfer fee is met.