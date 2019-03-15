Hull 12-32 Wakefield: Tupou double helps Trinity ease to victory

1:22 Highlights from the KCOM Stadium where Wakefield recorded a 32-12 win over Hull FC Highlights from the KCOM Stadium where Wakefield recorded a 32-12 win over Hull FC

Wakefield moved up to fifth in the Super League table as Bill Tupou's double led them to a 32-12 win over Hull FC at the KCOM Stadium.

The Tongan winger touched down in both halves but suffered a leg injury on a night when Trinity also lost Tom Johnstone to what could be a recurrence of a knee injury.

Ryan Hampshire, Pauli Pauli and Reece Lyne also crossed for Wakefield with Danny Brough kicking three conversions and three penalties.

The home side were bidding for a fourth straight win after ending their 13-match losing streak which stretched back well into last season but found Wakefield too strong.

Danny Houghton and Bureta Faraimo scored Hull's tries late in the first half and two conversions by Marc Sneyd brought them within two points at the break but Wakefield scored freely in the second period to record a comfortable win.

Ryan Hampshire scored an early try for Wakefield

Wakefield scored the first try as Hampshire ran in between the posts after 27 minutes following a break out of defence.

Johnstone put Lyne away and he fed the supporting Hampshire who ran 50 metres to touch down. Brough kicked the conversion to a give his side a 6-0 lead.

Hull were beginning to feel the pressure as another break in midfield saw Albert Kelly shown a yellow card for his high tackle on Jacob Miller, leaving his side a man short for the remaining 10 minutes of the half. Brough put over an easy penalty to extend his side's lead to 8-0.

The visitors scored their second try within two minutes, Brough and Matty Ashurst combining to set up Tupou, with the half-back kicking his second conversion.

A lengthy delay saw Johnstone carried from the field on a stretcher after suffering a knee injury.

Hull finally got on the scoreboard when Houghton followed a low kick from Sneyd and ripped the ball out of the hands of Miller before touching down, with Sneyd kicking the extras after 36 minutes.

Pauli Pauli crossed the line for Wakefield in their win

Two minutes later Sneyd's grubber kick to the corner was touched down by Faraimo at full stretch, which Sneyd converted.

With Danny Kirmond sent to the sin-bin early in the second half, Wakefield made light of their numerical disadvantage as Tupou dived in at the corner from Hampshire's pass.

Brough missed the difficult kick from the touchline but he stretched his side's advantage with his second penalty midway through the half.

Sneyd was sin-binned with 18 minutes to go after kicking the ball away when he failed to get on the end of his own kick.

Two minutes later Tupou was helped off the field with a leg injury as Wakefield suffered a second injury blow.

Pauli scored Wakefield's fourth try with a little over 10 minutes left, his power taking him over the line from close range.

Brough's third penalty shortly after put the visitors 14 points up and left Hull with too much to do and Lyne added a fifth try for the visitors with four minutes left.