Warrington extend contracts of Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin

Tom Lineham scored two tries in Warrington's win at Hull FC last Friday

Warrington have given new contracts to England Knights trio Tom Lineham, Toby King and Joe Philbin which take them to the end of 2021.

Centre King and prop Philbin have played key roles in the Wolves' impressive start to the Super League season, while winger Lineham marked his return to the team with two tries in last Friday's 63-12 win against his old side Hull FC, taking his total for the club to 63 in 88 appearances.

Toby King has become a first-team regular for Warrington

Warrington coach Steve Price said: "It's exciting for all three to put pen to paper. They are all young players who love being around this squad.

"We've got a fantastic playing group here and we want to secure that core squad for years to come. It's about developing an environment and culture that players want to be a part of.

Joe Philbin joined his hometown club as a teenager

"Joe is a local lad and I love everything he stands for.

"He's a quality person as well as player who has a big impact up front for us and there's still much more to come from Joe.

"Toby is a quality player who is happy to adapt to any position that will best help the team. He has developed as a player and is now starting to cement his place within the team.

"I thought Tom finished off the season really well last year. He's a great player to have around the club and he's certainly a character adding a positive vibe to the squad."