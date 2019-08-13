Leigh seal Kevin Brown signing on loan from Warrington

Kevin Brown says he is 'really excited' to join Leigh

Leigh have signed England half-back Kevin Brown on loan from Warrington for the rest of the season.

The 34-year-old has made a quicker-than-expected recovery from a pre-season ruptured Achilles injury but was not part of Warrington coach Steve Price's Challenge Cup final plans.

The Centurions registered the signing before last Friday's transfer deadline so Brown will be able play in their four remaining Championship fixtures and the play-offs, aiding their push for a return to the Super League.

The former Wigan and Huddersfield player played for England in the 2017 World Cup final and has made 55 appearances for Warrington since joining from Widnes.

"I've worked very hard to get back to playing after my injury and I've felt great for the past three or four weeks now," Brown said.

"I've had a good, long chat with Steve Price and he and Warrington have been really transparent with me.

"They've had to have a back-up plan after the injury to Blake Austin and have signed Matty Smith and I totally get that.

"I'm gutted to leave the Wolves but it's opened another door for me and I'm really excited about coming to Leigh. I could have sat with my feet up and got my money for the rest of the year but that's not me."

Wigan Warriors vs Warrington Wolves Live on

Leigh coach John Duffy said: "Kev's a great professional who does everything right and he's someone all the players can look up to.

"He's got a lot of substance behind him and he will be great around the group, not only this season but for the legacy he'll leave."

Meanwhile, Warrington have signed wing Matty Ashton from part-time Championship club Swinton.

The Wolves, who have paid an undisclosed transfer for the 21-year-old, say they have beaten off competition from rival clubs.

Ashton, who has signed a two-year deal from 2020, is the Championship's leading scorer with 23 tries in 22 games so far this year.

Price said: "He's a great young player with a lot of potential but he still has a lot to learn about the game.

"We're confident we can turn him into a quality Super League player."

Ashton said: "It's a dream come true to be able to get the chance to play full-time rugby league. Warrington is a massive club and I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity.