Chris Hill: Warrington captain banned for three matches

Warrington's Chris Hill was sent off after a high tackle on Wigan's Sam Powell last Thursday

Warrington captain Chris Hill will miss the next three matches following his red card in the Super League season opener against Wigan.

The England prop was sent off 22 minutes into last Thursday's 16-10 defeat at the DW Stadium for a high tackle on Wigan hooker Sam Powell and the Rugby Football League's match review panel deemed it a reckless grade C offence.

Hill will begin his suspension when the Wolves host reigning champions St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Thursday, live on Sky Sports.

Warrington Wolves vs St Helens Live on

Wigan forward Morgan Smithies has been told he will not face any action over a gouging allegation in the round-one fixture.

Referee Chris Kendall put an incident on report after Warrington stand-off Blake Austin complained that he had been gouged but the league say video footage is inconclusive and Wolves chose not to submit any further evidence.

3:27 Highlights from the DW Stadium where the Warriors opened their season with a win over 12-man Warrington. Highlights from the DW Stadium where the Warriors opened their season with a win over 12-man Warrington.

Meanwhile, Castleford centre Peter Mata'utia has been given a two-match ban for a grade B dangerous tackle on former St Helens captain Jon Wilkin during his side's 28-10 win over Toronto Wolfpack on Sunday.

The panel also issued cautions to Leeds players Konrad Hurrell, Matt Prior and Richie Myler as well as Hull pair Ratu Naulago and Liligiifo Sao for foul play during Sunday's game at Headingley.