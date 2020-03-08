Ben Murdoch-Masila to leave Warrington Wolves for NRL side New Zealand Warriors

Ben Murdoch-Masila has been at the Wolves since signing from Salford in 2018

Ben Murdoch-Masila will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of the season to join NRL side New Zealand Warriors.

The Tonga international has made 60 appearances and scored 19 tries since signing from Super League rivals Salford in 2018.

Murdoch-Masila scored a try at Wembley as he helped the Wire to victory in last season's Challenge Cup final against St Helens, but admitted the lure of being closer to his family proved too much.

"Over the three years that I've been here we have had pretty much the same squad so we are really close," Murdoch-Masila said in a club statement.

"I will definitely miss the boys. I will miss the fans too and the atmosphere they create for us; it is unreal, the passion they share with us in the good and bad times.

"I've always left the door open for the opportunity of an NRL comeback, though.

"My daughter has spent her life here and all she knows is the Wire. When this opportunity came around I couldn't say no to taking her home to meet mine and Roxy's families."

Wolves head coach Steve Price said: "Ben and I have been in regular dialogue with regards to the attention he has had from back home.

"We felt we put a good offer as a club to Ben but he felt it was time to go back to be closer to his family which I fully understand.

"One thing I do know about Ben is that he will give everything he has got for this season; he has made that commitment to all our team."