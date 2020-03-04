LISTEN: Golden Point podcast Episode 6

Caitlin Beevers is one of the special guests on this week's Golden Point podcast

It is a special edition of the Golden Point this week, celebrating women in rugby league ahead of International Women's Day.

Up-and-coming England and Leeds Rhinos star Caitlin Beevers is one of the special guests, joining Steve Owen and Jenna Brooks to talk about how she got involved in the sport and her ambitions.

The 18-year-old has ambitions in officiating too and tells us what it meant for her to become the first woman to referee a rugby league match at Wembley Stadium when she took charge of the 2018 National Schools Final.

Leeds men's forward Adam Cuthbertson is alongside Beevers too, explaining how he got involved with coaching the Rhinos' women's team and reflecting on the success they enjoyed during his time in charge.

Plus, there is a preview of Barrie McDermott's interview with Manchester City Women footballer and rugby league fan Gemma Bonner.