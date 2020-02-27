LISTEN: Golden Point podcast special with Leeds Rhinos great Keith Senior

Keith Senior joins Fraser Dainton for the latest Super League Superstars feature

This week, we bring you another special edition of the Golden Point podcast with former Super League star Keith Senior.

The ex-Leeds Rhinos and Sheffield Eagles centre spoke with Sky Sports News reporter Fraser Dainton as part of his Super League Superstars series, which is a regular feature on the Golden Point podcast.

Senior speaks about reuniting with several of his former Leeds team-mates for the recent benefit game for Rob Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan, and how much it means to see the sport coming together to support Burrow in the wake of his motor neurone disease diagnosis.

The 43-year-old gives his views on the current Rhinos side as well and tells us about his new role on the Man of Steel award judging panel.

Plus, Senior submits himself to the 'set of six' series of questions, where he picks the best he played with and against, not to mention other highlights of his career.