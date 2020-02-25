LISTEN: Golden Point podcast episode 5

Castleford forward Adam Milner speaks to the Golden Point podcast this week

Sky Sports rugby league expert Phil Clarke is alongside Marc Bazeley on this week’s Golden Point podcast to discuss the latest talking points.

There is a look back on Sydney Roosters' 20-12 victory over St Helens in the World Club Challenge and a preview of all the upcoming Super League games this week.

The duo run the rule over the areas in rugby league's Laws of the Game which should either be enforced or changed, and consider whether set player positions are still relevant given the way the sport has evolved.

There is also an examination of the question: What would happen if a team were to field a starting XIII comprised entirely of backs or forwards?

As well as this, Castleford Tigers forward Adam Milner joins Barrie McDermott to talk about life on and off the field.