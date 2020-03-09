Warrington Wolves' Anthony Gelling set to return to fold following arrest

Anthony Gelling was suspended by Warrington last month after being arrested

Anthony Gelling is set to return to the Warrington Wolves side as the club await the outcome of a police investigation.

The former Wigan player, who joined in the winter on a two-year deal from Widnes, was suspended by the Super League club on February 12 after being arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent.

Gelling, 29, played in Warrington's opening two games of the season but has missed the last four while the club carried out their own investigation.

A statement from the club said: "Warrington Wolves can confirm that centre Anthony Gelling will be back available for selection this week, ahead of Round 7 of the Betfred Super League.

"The incident in question is now solely a police matter and the club will await updates on the investigation before considering any change in approach.

"The club and player will make no further comment at this time."

The Auckland-born Cook Islands international is set to go straight back into the Wolves team to play Hull at the KCOM Stadium on Thursday night, live on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Mix.