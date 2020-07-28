Anthony Gelling charged with allegedly inflicting grievous bodily harm

Anthony Gelling denied the charges at Warrington Magistrates Court

Warrington centre Anthony Gelling has been charged with allegedly inflicting grievous bodily harm on his girlfriend at his home in February.

The Auckland-born 29-year-old - who denied the charge at Warrington Magistrates Court on Tuesday - was released on bail ahead of an appearance at Liverpool Crown Court next month.

"Detectives have charged a 29-year-old man with grievous bodily harm," Cheshire Police said in a statement. "Anthony Gelling, of Cronton Lane Mews in Widnes, appeared at Warrington Magistrates Court today, Tuesday 28 July.

"The charge relates to an incident at an address on Cronton Lane Mews in Widnes on Thursday 6 February and subsequently reported to police on Saturday 8 February."

Gelling was initially withdrawn from selection by Warrington following his arrest, but was later re-instated for the club's game against Hull FC in March - the Wolves' last game before lockdown and the suspension of the season.