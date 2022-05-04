Josh Charnley: Warrington Wolves winger meets man who sent online death threat

Josh Charnley accepted the man's apology

Warrington winger Josh Charnley hopes coming face-to-face with the person who subjected him to a death threat on social media will help steer the culprit away from online abuse in future.

The club strongly condemned the message at the time, which was sent during Warrington's Betfred Super League defeat by Hull KR last month.

The man who sent the threat has been handed a long-term ban by Warrington, as has another women who posted a similar message.

As part of the Rugby Football League's 'Tackle It' campaign, Charnley met recently with the man involved and accepted his apology.

Charnley, 30, told BBC Breakfast: "You could see he was shaking, he felt embarrassed about it.

"He wouldn't have said that to me in that room, no chance.

"If you can meet them then you can get your point across and hopefully they'll take that on the chin."

Charnley's wife Zoe revealed how she had found the message "worrying".

The player added: "I don't know why I was targeted. It wasn't nice to see and I don't want to be getting comments like that and my family thinking I'm in danger.

"It shocked me at first. We don't go out there every week to get beat."