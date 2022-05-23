Warrington Wolves sign Thomas Mikaele, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson to bolster front row

Thomas Mikaele joines the Wolves with immediate effect from the NRL, bolstering the sides front-row options

Warrington Wolves have announced the signings of front-rowers Thomas Mikaele, Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson, Mikaele joining the side with immediate effect.

Mikaele joins from Wests Tigers on a two-and-a-half-year deal and will join up with his new team-mates in the UK next week.

The 24-year-old New Zealand born prop, who has made 66 NRL appearances, said he was excited to link up with his new side and showcase what he can do.

"I haven't been excited like this in a long time. It's pretty surreal and has happened so quickly over the past couple of days," said Mikaele.

"To get the opportunity to come over to the Wire is exciting for me and my family. I can't wait to get over there.

"It's a fresh start for me and an opportunity to showcase what I can do.

"Being so young still I've still got plenty of time and a lot of growth in the game. My best footy is still ahead of me and I'm keen to start showcasing that. Hopefully I can improve a lot as a player at Warrington.

"I've been at Wests for six years and that's pretty much all I've known. I've grown a lot since playing my first year up to now and I'll always be grateful I got to play in the NRL and represent the Wests Tigers. I'm keen for my next chapter now which is in Super League."

Gil Dudson (left) will join Warrington at the end of the season

Kasiano and Dudson join from Catalans Dragons on two-year deals for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, bringing a wealth of Super League experience with them.

Warrington head coach Daryl Powell was full of praise for his new signings, praising them as 'perfect' for his squad.

"I'm delighted we're able to boost our front row for this season and next with three real quality signings," said Powell.

"You only have to look at the last time we faced Catalans at what a handful Sam [Kasiano] is.

"Having spoken to him he's a genuine, nice guy who's passionate about the game.

"All I've heard since coming to the club is we need 'size' and Sam certainly fits the bill.

"He's a big man who can play and run over the top of people. He understands the game, is competitive and has a skillset which is perfect for how I like the game to be played.

"Gil [Dudson]'s a perfect starting front-rower. He's a tough, aggressive prop who sets the platform up for the rest of the game through the middle. He's got key leadership skills too having been in the game for a long time and I think he'll be awesome for us.

"Thomas [Mikaele] is 24 and I wasn't sure we'd be able to get someone like him from the NRL so I'm delighted he's signed with us. He's an explosive ball carrier, an extremely hard-worker and a big unit who carries the ball with intent.

"He can dismantle a defensive line and is another perfect signing."

The signings of Mikaele and Kasiano are subject to work permits.