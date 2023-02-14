Super League 2023: Daryl Powell on why there are no excuses for Warrington Wolves this season

Daryl Powell is heading into his second season as Warrington head coach

It will come as no surprise that Daryl Powell is an immensely competitive man. You do not make it as a player and a head coach at the highest level if you do not have that as part of your make-up.

Just how competitive he is though is underlined by the fact the Warrington Wolves head coach is still, at the time of writing, stewing over his failure to beat his assistant Richard Marshall so far in one of their regular squash sessions.

Take that into account then and you get some sort of understanding as to just how the Wolves' struggles in the Betfred Super League last year, which saw the expected Grand Final contenders finish 11th of 12, frustrated Powell as much as anyone else associated with the club.

"It's challenging when you go well, never mind when it doesn't go well," Powell, whose side kick off his second season in charge at home to Leeds Rhinos on Thursday night, told Sky Sports.

"I've always been a winner and I hate losing at anything. I've been playing racketball and squash, and I can't beat Rich Marshall at the minute - it's driving me insane.

"But I love the sport, I love coaching, and I love getting the best out of people. That's my real drive for this year, to be really successful.

"There is something really special about this group of people, and we've got to pull it all together and make sure it ends with us achieving our potential. I think we've got to get some consistency about us and show what we're about, and everything comes on the back of that."

Powell's appointment at the Wolves after overseeing a turnaround in the fortunes of Castleford Tigers during an impressive eight-year spell was hailed by many observers as the move which could help propel the four-time Grand Final runners-up to that long-sought first Super League title.

After a 2022 which saw them end up flirting with relegation though, the club embarked on a squad rebuild, particularly in beefing up the pack which Powell hopes will allow Warrington's potentially exciting backs division to flourish in 2023.

The signings of burly Catalans Dragons forwards Gil Dudson - currently sidelined for several weeks due to injury - and Sam Kasiano, and former Australia internationals Paul Vaughan and Josh McGuire from NRL clubs Canterbury Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons respectively, underline just how much that was an area the 57-year-old wanted to improve.

"They were the most questions asked when I got the job and I think we've got what we want, I've got what I want, and no excuses in 2023," Powell said of his overhaul in the forwards.

This is a tough sport - one of the toughest in the world. It's physical, it's fast, it's competitive, you've got to be outstanding every week or you don't get results. Warrington head coach Daryl Powell

"We've just got to deliver on what is our potential, which I think is pretty strong. Obviously there will be some challenges, but you've got to face up to challenges.

"This is a tough sport - one of the toughest in the world. It's physical, it's fast, it's competitive, you've got to be outstanding every week or you don't get results, and we're aware of that. We need to be really consistent this year."

Also arriving at the Halliwell Jones Stadium ahead of the 2023 Super League season are Dudson and Kasiano's fellow former Dragon Josh Drinkwater, to partner England Rugby League World Cup star George Williams in the halves, and winger Matty Russell - back at Warrington after a year which saw him score 13 tries in 21 games for relegated Toulouse Olympique.

Gareth Widdop left Warrington for Castleford Tigers

Former captain Jack Hughes, England international Gareth Widdop, and centre Toby King were some of the more notable departures from the Wolves over the winter too, and Powell has spent little time dwelling on the failings of last year during pre-season training.

The performance in the 22-10 pre-season victory over promoted Leigh Leopards gave the former Great Britain international stand-off encouragement things are moving in the right direction, but the Wolves' first real test comes live on Sky Sports on Thursday against last year's Grand Final runners-up Leeds.

"It's pointless [worrying about last season] because I've never met anyone who can change the past, it's about what we do in the future, and we've got a good opportunity," Powell said.

"It was all about what we were going to do recruitment-wise and, looking at the Leigh game, I think we got that right which is our first evidence of what we're going to be like as a team.

"We all learn lessons throughout our careers and time in life - and there are plenty of those from last year.

"But it is just about 2023 and what we're going to do as a group, and focusing on what we're capable of achieving, so it's been a great pre-season."

The new Super League season starts on Thursday, February 16 as Warrington Wolves host Leeds Rhinos.