Hull FC re-sign Jordan Thompson and snap up Matty Dawson-Jones

Jordan Thompson is returning to the KCOM Stadium

Hull have re-signed second rower Jordan Thompson and recruited his Leigh team-mate Matty Dawson-Jones on a two-year contract.

Thompson, who made 103 appearances for the Black and Whites after joining them from Castleford in 2014, moved to the Centurions at the end of last year and finished the 2018 season on loan to Leeds.

"It's good to be back," said Thompson, who narrowly missed out on the Hull team that won back-to-back Challenge Cup finals at Wembley.

"It really is like coming home for me and I'm determined to go one step further than I did when I was last here.

"I feel in 2017 I maybe became a bit complacent, so moving away from the club I've loved for the past four years to play at Leigh and Leeds really opened my eyes.

1:55 Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clash at Old Trafford Highlights from the 2018 Grand Final as Wigan and Warrington clash at Old Trafford

"This club is massive and it's going places. It was a complete no brainer despite the other options I had."

Thompson has signed a two-year deal, along with former St Helens and Huddersfield winger Dawson-Jones, who was Leigh's top try-scorer in Super League in 2017 and scored 18 tries in 28 appearances in the Championship this year.

Hull FC coach Lee Radford is delighted to have signed Matty Dawson-Jones

Hull coach Lee Radford said: "Matty gives us some real quality depth in our three-quarters and will increase competition for places.

"We've watched Matty for some time, so we know what he is about. He works hard, earns his metres and has an eye for the try line.

"He's one of those players that when we've played against him our boys have come off the field singing his praises."