Hull FC's Fetuli Talanoa forced to retire due to wrist injury

Fetuli Talanoa has retired from professional rugby league with immediate effect

Hull's Tongan international winger Fetuli Talanoa has announced his retirement from professional rugby league with immediate effect due to injury.

Talanoa, 31, who made 128 appearances in five seasons for the Black and Whites, made the decision to call time on his 13-year professional career after suffering a fresh wrist injury which will require surgery.

"This has been the hardest decision for me and my family but the timing now feels right for our journey to come to an end," Talanoa told the club's website.

"Injuries have been taking their toll and it has come to a point where I would like to put my family first and take them home closer to our friends and relatives in Australia.

"I have really enjoyed my time here at Hull. The club and the city has felt like home for us from the very beginning and I will always look back with very fond memories."

Talanoa, who made 95 appearances for South Sydney, was Hull's player of the year in 2014, his debut season in Super League, and their leading try scorer in 2016.

He scored a total of 59 tries, including one in the 2017 Challenge Cup final against Wigan as Hull retained the famous trophy.

Talanoa recovered from a knee injury sustained in pre-season and played in two reserve games but a wrist injury dashed his hopes of a first-team return.

Lee Radford celebrates with Fetuli Talanoa after Hull's Challenge Cup quarter-final win against Castleford during the 2017 season

Hull head coach Lee Radford, who made Talanoa one of his first signings, said: "Fetuli has been a fantastic servant to this club.

"He has been a champion bloke who has been a popular part of our team for a number of years.

"It's a great story of the club bringing someone out of the rugby league wilderness, giving them an opportunity and watching them grasp it with both hands.

"It is disappointing to see his career finish in the way it has after a challenging time on and off the field, but he gets to leave the club on his terms and can be extremely proud of his performances for Hull FC."