Lee Radford joins Major League Rugby's Dallas Jackals as defence coach

Lee Radford during his Hull FC days

Former Hull FC head coach Lee Radford will join rugby union side the Dallas Jackals as their defence coach.

The Jackals are a professional rugby team based in Texas that play in Major League Rugby (MLR).

The MLR, which was founded in 2017, is the top-level championship for rugby union clubs in North America.

"I'm really excited to take such an opportunity. It's the path I wanted my career to take and to do it in the States, I'm extremely grateful for," Radford told Sky Sports.

"Working alongside Allen Clarke, Phil Camm and Elaine Vassie, I can't wait to develop as a coach and putting a really solid foundation in place for the club moving forward."

Former England captain Chris Robshaw recently made headlines when he signed with San Diego Legion for the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

"Lee joins a shortlist of world-class rugby league coaches who have transitioned to union," Jackals GM, Phil Camm said in a statement.

"We've seen the huge impact the coaches from the 13-player code can have on our game and we're confident Lee can bring a different dynamic to the Jackals and MLR."

Radford and Hull FC parted company in the immediate aftermath of the club's 38-4 defeat to Warrington on March 12, which was their final game since the competition was postponed due to the coronavirus.

Hull chairman Adam Pearson announced Radford's departure in highly unusual circumstances - live on Sky Sports immediately after the loss.

4:21 In what should have been a post-match interview with Lee Radford on March 12, Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson broke the news that Radford would be leaving the club In what should have been a post-match interview with Lee Radford on March 12, Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson broke the news that Radford would be leaving the club

Former assistant, Andy Last is in charge of the Black and Whites now, but Pearson is still deciding on who will guide the team on a permanent basis.

The 40-year old former Hull player had been in charge of his home-town club since September 2013 and twice lead his team to victory in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

"(I) had the benefit of seeing his coaching qualities and work ethic first-hand," said Jackals head coach and director of rugby Allen Clarke.

"I know he's highly motivated to play his part in supporting the growth and success of the Dallas Jackals.

"I'm delighted Lee is joining our coaching team as Defence Coach ahead of the MLR 2021 season. He's a quality individual with experience and a proven track record of success in rugby as a player and a coach."

Radford will join his new club in October.