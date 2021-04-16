LISTEN: Brett Hodgson on The Coaching Manual

Hull FC coach Brett Hodgson speaks to Sky Sports' Brian Carney about his coaching philosophies and strategies a couple of months after taking the reins at KCOM Stadium.

Hodgson retired from playing in 2013 after a 16-year career which included five seasons in England, during which he played in both Super League and Challenge Cup finals, and was named Man of Steel in 2009.

A former captain and NRL Grand Final winner with Wests Tigers, the Australian also represented Western Suburbs and Parramatta Eels, as well as New South Wales in State of Origin in his playing days.

After retiring, Hodgson spent time as a coaching consultant at Hull, as well as assistant coach at Widnes Vikings.

Hodgson talks about the potential he sees with Hull FC and his excitement in fulfilling that potential. He also talks about the culture of the club and how he wants his players to play the game.

