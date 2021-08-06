Super League: Joe Cator targets silverware after agreeing Hull FC contract extension

Joe Cator has signed a two-year contract extension with Hull FC

Joe Cator is targeting trophies with Hull FC after signing a two-year contract extension with the club he supported in his youth.

The loose forward has built on an impressive first year with the Black and Whites in 2020 which saw him named young player of the year and supporters' player of the year after joining from Leigh Centurions, then in the Championship.

Cator has continued with a string of strong displays for Brett Hodgson's side in the 2021 Super League season, earning a place in the England Knights performance squad, and the 23-year-old is excited by what the future holds at the MKM Stadium.

"It's nice to be at home and have my future secured, especially at the club I've always wanted to play for," Cator said. "Hopefully we can kick on over the next few years and win some silverware.

"I'm really enjoying working with Brett and playing for Hull FC. I love playing for this club and the most important thing for me is to run out with the Hull FC badge on my chest.

"It's been a rollercoaster time over the last two years progressing from the Championship to Super League and the England Knights. For me, it's important to kick on and keep getting better and hopefully play my part for the team.

Joe Cator's impressive performances for Leigh earned him a move to Hull FC

"It has been a bizarre season, even more so than last year with the challenges we have faced with Covid and a tough run of fixtures, but we are really focused on trying to push for the play-offs and for trophies."

Although he grew up supporting Hull FC, Cator began his career with cross-city rivals Hull Kingston Rovers and was part of the team which won promotion back to Super League in 2017. He then joined Leigh for the 2019 season before securing a move to the West Hull club.

Hull FC head coach Hodgson has been impressed by what he has seen from Cator during his first season in charge and has high hopes for the back row.

"When Joe plays the energy amongst the group goes up, and every team needs a player like that," Hodgson said. "We're pleased with the way Joe's playing and I'm sure he'll continue to improve.

"I think he's become more physical over the course of this season, with his ability to put on some good shots in the middle of the field, and his ability to create opportunities off the back of good ball playing benefits us as a team.

"Joe can go as far as he's willing to work and continue to improve within the game. Little elements within his game he knows he can continue to develop, and I know he has high ambitions that he can achieve with the right hard work."