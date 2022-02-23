Luke Gale: Hull FC captain handed five-game ban following red card against St Helens

Luke Gale was sent off during Hull FC's defeat to St Helens

Luke Gale had been suspended for five matches following his red card during the 38-6 Betfred Super League defeat to St Helens.

The Hull FC captain was sent off in the first half of last Saturday's match at the MKM Stadium for catching Jonny Lomax on the knee with his studs after the Saints stand-off had kicked the ball.

The challenge was referred to an independent disciplinary tribunal on a Grade D charge, meaning a suspension of between three and five matches.

Highlights of the Betfred Super League match between Hull FC and St Helens.

Gale also faced a charge for picking up Lomax while he was down on the ground injured in the aftermath, and had been given a three-match ban, which the player contested.

In announcing the verdict, the tribunal confirmed that prior to the hearing, all parties had agreed there would be a single sanction covering both charges.

A statement issued on Tuesday evening read: "Following pleas of mitigation from Gale and the club, the tribunal decided to impose a five-match suspension."

Gale was the fourth player to be sent off in Super League up to that point in 2022 and his dismissal came in a match which saw team-mate Connor Wynne sent to the sin-bin too for a dangerous tackle by referee Chris Kendall.

Danny Levi is one of two Huddersfield players to be banned

Meanwhile, Huddersfield Giants hooker Danny Levi was unsuccessful in appealing against the Grace C rating of an offence, pulling an injured player, during their 26-12 win at home to Hull Kingston Rovers and now faces a two-match ban.

Giants half-back Theo Fages had already accepted a one-match penalty notice for dangerous contact, while Castleford Tigers' George Lawler accepted a one-game suspension for a shoulder charge.

Toulouse Olympique will also be without Joseph Paulo for two matches after the back-row accepted a Grace B dangerous contact charge.