Leeds Rhinos great Ryan Bailey retires from rugby league

Ryan Bailey won six Super League Grand Finals with Leeds

Six-time Grand Final winner Ryan Bailey has announced his retirement from rugby league at the age of 34.

Bailey won six Super League titles as a member of the Leeds Rhinos in 2004, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012 and was also a Challenge Cup winner with the club in 2014, just before his departure.

St Helens vs Leeds Rhinos Live on

He made more than 300 appearances for the Headingley club and had brief spells with Hull KR, Warrington and Castleford before dropping out of Super League with Toronto, Workington and Leigh.

Bailey was also an international with England and Great Britain.

"I just wanted to retire on my terms," Bailey said. "I don't want to carry on playing for the wrong reasons, I've had a good career and want to finish with those happy memories, not on a low.

"I set some goals when I was 18 to play five Super League games. I ended up with around 300 and a lot of trophies.

"I've been lucky with injuries and maintained my fitness. Off the pitch, I've had ups and downs but I've come through it stronger.

2:38 Highlights from the DW Stadium where Wigan earned their first win of the season with victory over Leeds on Friday night Highlights from the DW Stadium where Wigan earned their first win of the season with victory over Leeds on Friday night

"Playing for Great Britain was probably the biggest one for me, playing the Kiwis and beating the Aussies.

"I've got a family to think about, I'm putting them first now as I start a new chapter.

"I still feel fresh and that's why I've joined the fire service. It's a team environment with a good bond and will help keep my fitness while contributing to the community."