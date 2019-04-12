Challenge Cup wrap: Convincing wins for Leeds and Salford

Teenager Harry Newman was in fine form against Workington

Leeds romped to a one-sided win over Workington while Salford also ran out convincing winners against Rochdale in the Challenge Cup.

Leeds Rhinos 78 - 6 Workington

Teenager Harry Newman scored four tries and scrum-half Richie Myler grabbed a hat-trick as Leeds gained welcome respite from their Betfred Super League struggles by easing into round six of the Coral Challenge Cup with a 78-6 destruction of League One Workington.

The Rhinos, currently bottom of the Super League table with just two wins all season, ran in 13 tries.

Newman, Myler, Luke Briscoe, Ashton Golding (two), Wellington Albert, Brett Ferres and Matt Parcell all got on the scoresheet for the home side, with the immaculate kicking of Liam Sutcliffe adding all 13 conversions, many from difficult angles.

Leeds, 13-time Challenge Cup winners, have not been beaten by Workington at Headingley for 40 years.

Salford 76 - 6 Rochdale

Niall Evalds scored four against Rochdale

Niall Evalds scored four of Salford's 13 tries as the Super League side secured their place in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup with a 76-6 demolition of Rochdale.

The Championship strugglers had no answer to the Red Devils as they were thrashed in the absence of player-coach Carl Forster, whose partner gave birth to their daughter earlier in the day.

Rochdale had not won in Salford since 1973 and they never looked like ending that run, with the hosts racing into a 40-6 half-time lead.

Greg Burke opened the scoring with a barge over the line in only the third minute and the home side continued to add tries at regular intervals.