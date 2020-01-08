Rob Burrow surprised with Super Bowl tickets

1:51 Watch the moment Leeds Rhinos icon and NFL fan Rob Burrow found out he will be going to this year's Super Bowl after being surprised with a pair of tickets for the game in Miami Watch the moment Leeds Rhinos icon and NFL fan Rob Burrow found out he will be going to this year's Super Bowl after being surprised with a pair of tickets for the game in Miami

Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow has been surprised with tickets to the Super Bowl next month.

Burrow, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease before Christmas, has been given two tickets to the game, which will take place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2.

Sky Sports News presenter Richard Graves also gifted Burrow with a cap and jersey of his favourite NFL team, the Seattle Seahawks, ahead of Sunday's unique pre-season clash between Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls.

The match, which will be shown live on Sky Sports, will act as a joint testimonial for Burrow and his former team-mate Jamie Jones-Buchanan.

A fund has been set up to support Burrow, his wife and his young family of three children under eight, and online giving has already raised over £220,000 in under three weeks.

Leeds Rhinos confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the match was set to be a sell-out, with fans who are unable to attend able to watch all the action live on Sky Sports.