Tom Briscoe signs new two-year Leeds Rhinos contract

Tom Briscoe will remain with Leeds Rhinos until at least 2022

Challenge Cup finalists Leeds have given winger Tom Briscoe a new two-year contract which will keep him at Headingley at least until the end of 2022.

The announcement comes just three days before the Rhinos' showdown with Salford Red Devils at Wembley, where 30-year-old Briscoe scored five tries in their 50-0 win over Hull KR in 2015.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: "We are pleased to have agreed a new deal with Tom.

"He is one of our most experienced players and is a key senior member of our group.

"He has led by example with his own form especially after the hard work and commitment he showed to get back from a serious knee injury last year."

Briscoe, who has scored 81 tries in 161 appearances since joining Leeds from Hull in 2014, said: "I am really pleased to have my future sorted, especially in these uncertain times for so many.

"I am happy with my form since coming back into the team and it is an exciting time to be part of the squad.

"We have got real competition now for the outside backs position and that is forcing everyone to be their very best in every training session."