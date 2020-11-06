Richard Agar self-isolating after member of Leeds Rhinos' coaching staff tests positive for coronavirus

Richard Agar will miss the Rhinos' play-off game against the Dragons

Assistant coach James Webster will be in charge of Leeds' Super League elimination play-off against Catalans Dragons next Friday after head coach Richard Agar was told to self-isolate.

The Rhinos have announced an unnamed member of their coaching staff has produced a positive antigen test result for Covid 19 and has been isolating this week.

Because of the positive test result, two other members of the Leeds coaching team are also self-isolating, including Agar, to comply with the national track and trace guidelines.

Webster is leaving Leeds at the end of the season and focusing on his other coaching role with Featherstone but will hope to guide the team to the semi-finals before handing back the reins to Agar, who will have to watch next Friday's game from his home.

Webster will be assisted in the preparations for the Catalans game by former St Helens and Great Britain scrum-half Sean Long, who will replace him at Headingley next season and who began work with the club on Friday.

A statement from Leeds read: "All three members of the coaching staff currently isolating are due to return to work after next weekend."