Catalans vs Leeds: Four more positive Rhinos Covid-19 tests leaves game set to be called off

Leeds Rhinos' next Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons looks almost certain to be called off after the club announced another four positive Covid-19 cases.

The Rhinos' round nine match with St Helens, which was due to be played at Headingley on Friday night, was postponed after two players reported positive test results, with several others forced to self-isolate as a result.

Now the total of positives has gone up to six, with another seven players forced to isolate after coming into close contact - the RFL's multiple case group has subsequently announced the closure of Leeds' training ground for five days.

The club will carry out a further round of PCR testing on Monday, five days after their last training session together.

A spokesman said: "The rationale for this decision is to ensure that any trace of the virus is eradicated prior to return to the training ground.

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that, following a full round of PCR testing for players and backroom staff, a further 4 positive tests have been recorded to add to the previous 2 confirmed on Tuesday

➡ More news here https://t.co/Yy4Tlvdotm



🗒 Feature https://t.co/ZoXtMPaSEN pic.twitter.com/CYSogNRE8U — Leeds Rhinos (@leedsrhinos) June 12, 2021

"It is hoped that with the stand-down period being observed, all cases will be picked up during this period and a return following gives a clear restart.

"This process will remain under review depending on the test results over the next five days."

If next Saturday's game is postponed, it is thought the clubs will seek to re-arrange it for the weekend of the Challenge Cup final on July 17.

Huddersfield are hoping to play their home game against Wigan, which was also called off on Friday as a result of a spate of positive Covid tests in the Giants camp, on that weekend.